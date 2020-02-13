Houston could hit 90-degrees a month ahead of schedule

*Good news for allergy sufferers*: the rain this weekend has knocked oak pollen counts down from 1500 on Friday to 277 today! That IS still technically in the "high" category, but it's a vast improvement from last week. https://t.co/nkmlvEQkNT pic.twitter.com/ko8HM2FPSM — Kevin Roth (@KevinRothABC13) March 23, 2020

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- May's weather is about to make an early appearance in late March. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says high temperatures will push close to 90-degrees Wednesday through Friday this week.Tuesday will start in record warm territory with lows only in the low 70s. Houston's record for the warmest low temp on March 24 is 70 set back in 2009. A strong southwesterly breeze will develop during the afternoon, pushing away the cloud and popping the temperatures into the mid 80s.With the atmosphere drying out even more Tuesday night, temperatures will dip into the low 60s Wednesday morning. With an abundance of sunshine and light winds during the day afternoon, temperatures will soar up to 90. Travis says if we do hit 90 degrees it will be about one month ahead of schedule.Another Pacific cool front is scheduled to arrive Saturday, which should bring lower humidity and pleasant temperatures. Travis says a line of thunderstorms could blow in along the front Saturday, but the rest of the weekend looks dry.The rain we saw this past weekend has significantly knocked oak pollen counts down. Last week the counts were above 2500. Monday afternoon they came in at just 277.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.