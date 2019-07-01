Snow in June? In HOUSTON? It happened. Well, sort of.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Did it really snow in June? In Houston?
Well, not quite.
According to the NCEI, Houston set a record with its first ever 'snowfall' on June 29 despite temperatures reaching the 90s.
Although it did not technically snow, the NCEI site recorded hail which is documented through a snow variable.
