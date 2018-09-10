Sunday's heavy downpours have done a good job of saturating our ground with moisture. With more thunderstorms expected on Monday and Tuesday, street flooding is going to be very possible.The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Liberty, Harris, Chambers, Wharton, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Brazoria and Galveston County FROM 1:00 p.m. Monday until 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.Meantime, there are several weather systems in the tropics now. Florence is now expected to strike the east coast as a major hurricane later this week.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we'll have to closely watch a disturbance in the northwest Caribbean that now has a 30% chance of developing when it moves into the Gulf Wednesday thru Friday. That system may give us additional heavy rain as early as Thursday but especially Friday and Saturday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.