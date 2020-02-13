Houston area spared from worst of Hurricane Laura

The Houston area may still experience gusty winds but should remain dry today. Drier air will arrive in the area tomorrow with western winds.
For our coastal areas, catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding are still expected thanks to Laura.
Houston was spared from the major impacts and power outages, but our neighbors to the east were not so fortunate.
Eastern cities including Winnie, Liberty, and Livingston may still experience damaging winds as the hurricane moves north across land later this morning.
LAURA POSITION AND TRACK
Impacts from the main storm surge event are unfolding across the Bolivar peninsula. Large areas of deep inundation and battering waves are still possible along the upper Texas coast.
SEE MORE: Hurricane categories: Learn what the numbers mean
Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings extend from San Luis Pass and eastward along the upper Texas coast. The warnings stretch into Louisiana. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings also stretch up north through east Texas almost all the way into Oklahoma and Arkansas. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Houston.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!