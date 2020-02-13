Houston area spared from worst of Hurricane Laura

LAURA POSITION AND TRACK

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While Hurricane Laura remains an "extremely dangerous" storm after making landfall today as a Category 4 in Cameron, Louisiana, rain chances have been lowered substantially in the areas west of Houston.The Houston area may still experience gusty winds but should remain dry today. Drier air will arrive in the area tomorrow with western winds.For our coastal areas, catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding are still expected thanks to Laura.Houston was spared from the major impacts and power outages, but our neighbors to the east were not so fortunate.Eastern cities including Winnie, Liberty, and Livingston may still experience damaging winds as the hurricane moves north across land later this morning.Impacts from the main storm surge event are unfolding across the Bolivar peninsula. Large areas of deep inundation and battering waves are still possible along the upper Texas coast.Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings extend from San Luis Pass and eastward along the upper Texas coast. The warnings stretch into Louisiana. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings also stretch up north through east Texas almost all the way into Oklahoma and Arkansas. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Houston.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.