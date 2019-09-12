Hotter this weekend, more rain next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rain chances are dropping below 20% for Friday and Saturday, but more scattered downpours are possible next week. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog say says a huge swirl of low pressure in the upper atmosphere is spinning over the Gulf. Initially it will send drier air our way for Friday and Saturday. This will allow temps to soar into the mid and upper 90s, well above the average high of 91.Moisture wrapping around this broad low pressure circulation could bring us a boost in rain chances as early as Sunday, but the better chances will hold off until Monday and Tuesday. Travis says the tropical disturbance over the Bahamas looks less likely to reach the Gulf of Mexico, but anyone with travel plans to Florida over the next 5 days should pay close attention to the forecast for what will likely become Tropical Storm Humberto.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.