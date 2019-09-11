Hot with a few scattered showers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's hope for a few more thirsty lawns and fields to get needed rain today. An upper level low spinning over south Texas continues to send Gulf moisture toward Houston, bringing a 30% chance for scattered downpours and thunderstorms. The highest concentration of storms will be along and north of the I-10 corridor..High temps will likely reach into the low to mid 90s, above the average high of 91.Drier air moves in Thursday, keeping rain chances less than 20% for Friday and Saturday.A low pressure system tracking through the Gulf this weekend could bring us a boost in moisture and rain chances early next week. It all depends on the exact track of the low, which is too difficult to predict this far out. We will also need to monitor this low for possible tropical development given that we are in peak hurricane season. For now, it's just something to stay aware of while we pin down the details.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.