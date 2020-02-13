Hot weekend, but two cool fronts visit Houston next week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's going to feel a little more like summer in the days ahead, but Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we've got two cool fronts on the way before Mother's Day.A heat ridge building over Texas will push our highs into the low 90s Sunday through Wednesday. Some old record highs from 1890 and 1906 will be challenged on those days.Not only will it be hot, it will also be humid. Factor in that humidity, and the heat index will surge to 100-degrees early next week.Our next chance of thunderstorms will come late Tuesday into early Wednesday with the arrival of another cool front. At this time it is too soon to know if these storms will turn severe, but we'll keep an eye on it since we're in the middle of severe weather season. Don't expect a big cool down behind the front. It'll be more of a "get the temperature back to average" front. Average lows are now in the mid 60s with average highs in the low 80s.A second front is slated to arrive ahead of Mother's Day next Friday night or Saturday morning. This front could also bring some rain, but at least it won't be terribly hot for Mom's special day.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.