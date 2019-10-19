Hot temperatures Sunday, but another cold front moves in Monday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a hot day across Southeast Texas with high temperatures climbing up into the upper 80s and low 90s.We could see a few showers/weak storms late Saturday evening into the overnight but most of us will stay dry. Patchy fog will also be possible overnight into Sunday morning. Sunday will bring another round of hot and humid weather. Isolated showers and storms will be possible especially in the afternoon hours Sunday.Another cold front should arrive on Monday, bringing a round of showers and strong thunderstorms. We'll catch a few more nice fall days behind that cold front, which will be followed by a stronger cold front about a week from now that could bring Houston its first morning so far this fall in the upper 40s.