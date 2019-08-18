Weather

Our extremely hot, slightly wet weather pattern will continue thru the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A typical August weather pattern with very hot temps and scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms will continue through the weekend and into next week.

High temps Sunday afternoon will once again make it to the upper 90s with feels like temps between 106 and 110.

Rain chances may increase even more late next week when a tropical wave and its moisture blows in. We'll be watching for tropical development then as well.

