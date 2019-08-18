Weather

Our extremely hot, slightly wet weather pattern will continue early this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A typical August weather pattern with very hot temps and scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms will continue through the new work week.

High temps Sunday afternoon will once again make it to the upper 90s with feels like temps between 103 and 108.

Rain chances may increase even more late next week when a tropical wave and its moisture blows in. We'll be watching for tropical development then as well.

EMBED More News Videos

Weekend Weather: Possible wet Texans tailgate.



RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcycle officer injured after being hit by pickup truck
Texans win home preseason opener 30-23 against Lions
Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Kingwood
7 people shot at Snapchat house party in east Houston: Police
Tow truck driver speaks out after fists fly in traffic
Woman thought she had kidney stones, gave birth to triplets
Police investigating robbery at Baybrook Mall jewelry store
Show More
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has stent put into body after heart blockage
Store owner knocked down by getaway car in wig theft
Here's everything Lizzo did during her trip to Houston
Journalist killed on the job in New Orleans plane crash
Teen shoots dad while trying to break up parents' fight: Police
More TOP STORIES News