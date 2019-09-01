Weather

Hot, mostly dry weather expected for Labor Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Temperatures Sunday soared to near 100, and a repeat performance is likely Labor Day. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a dry northwesterly wind will keep the heat index in check but send temps back near triple digit territory. Moisture wrapping around a low in the Gulf will hug the coastline, bringing a less than 20% chance for rain.

After the long holiday weekend is over, expect more hot, mostly dry weather. The area of low pressure in the western Gulf will flingsmore moisture toward our coastline Tuesday, but rain chances will be 30% or less and even lower farther inland.

After that moisture departs Wednesday, get ready for record-setting triple-digit heat. Travis says Friday we should witness the fall of a 110-year-old record high of 99. We are currently forecasting a high of 101.

There's a glimmer of hope that this September heat wave will end after next weekend as Gulf moisture returns with a chance for cooling downpours.

Less rain, more heat and plenty of sunshine this weekend


