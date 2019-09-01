Hot, mostly dry weather expected for Labor Day

After the long holiday weekend is over, expect more hot, mostly dry weather. The area of low pressure in the western Gulf will flingsmore moisture toward our coastline Tuesday, but rain chances will be 30% or less and even lower farther inland.
After that moisture departs Wednesday, get ready for record-setting triple-digit heat. Travis says Friday we should witness the fall of a 110-year-old record high of 99. We are currently forecasting a high of 101.
There's a glimmer of hope that this September heat wave will end after next weekend as Gulf moisture returns with a chance for cooling downpours.
