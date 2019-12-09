Weather

Hot Monday, big temp drop Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We've got a huge temp swing on the way Houston. We'll experience near record highs in the 80s Monday afternoon, then temps crash into the 40s Tuesday afternoon.

Some patchy fog is in store for our Monday morning, so take extra care driving in the early hours.

The great weather comes to an abrupt end Monday as southwest winds push the high toward the record of 82-degrees set in 2007.

The warm up will be short-lived as a strong cold front blows into Houston Tuesday morning. Temperatures at sunrise will be in the middle 50s, but the cold north wind and widespread showers will allow the temperatures to drop into the mid 40s by sunset.
All the mess should clear out Tuesday night, allowing temperatures to dive into the 30s. A frost and light freeze are possible in southeast Texas Wednesday morning.

Because this cold front will push deep into the Gulf of Mexico, it now looks like we'll enjoy an extended period of sunshine and seasonal temperatures for the remainder of the week. In fact, we should get another beautiful weekend filled with sunshine in southeast Texas.

EMBED More News Videos

Rain FREE weekend: Temperatures in 60s



Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Witness shares moments leading up to shooting of Sgt. Brewster
East End residents pay their respects to Sgt. Brewster
Texans hold moment of silence for Sgt. Christopher Brewster
Officials say suspect confessed to fatally shooting Houston Sgt.
TIMELINE: What we know in death of Sgt. Brewster
Fallen HPD officer remembered as 'the best of the best'
Who is Arturo Solis? Man charged with shooting Sgt. Brewster
Show More
'Benson,' 'Star Trek' actor René Auberjonois dies at 79
Slain Arkansas officer was son of retired HPD officer
How you can help Sgt. Brewster's family
Remember when: 2017 snow across Houston
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez are officially married!
More TOP STORIES News