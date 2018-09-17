Prepare for a steam bath today! Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures will climb into the mid 90s with heat index values peaking between 100-103.Rain chances will remain very low for the first half of the new work week, but that will change by the weekend. Deeper tropical moisture returns by Thursday, increasing the threat for daily downpours and thunderstorms thru the weekend. Some of this moisture is from the remnants of Isaac, which the National Hurricane Center gives only has a 20% chance of redeveloping.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.