ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: More Sunshine, warmth this week

EMBED </>More Videos

It's going to feel steamy today!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Prepare for a steam bath today! Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures will climb into the mid 90s with heat index values peaking between 100-103.

Rain chances will remain very low for the first half of the new work week, but that will change by the weekend. Deeper tropical moisture returns by Thursday, increasing the threat for daily downpours and thunderstorms thru the weekend. Some of this moisture is from the remnants of Isaac, which the National Hurricane Center gives only has a 20% chance of redeveloping.

Check the radar in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
Florence updates: 17 dead, including 11 in NC
VIDEO: Florence damage in Wilmington
Florence rains cause collapse at NC coal ash landfill
Florence has now decreased into a tropical depression
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man over $20
Family of missing mom of 6 reacts to husband's arrest
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take in Beyonce and Jay-Z show
Bishop from Sugar Land excommunicated by LDS church
SpaceX changes plans to send tourists around the moon
Bodycam video shows mother's accidental shooting death
Arrested US Border Patrol agent is a 'serial killer': Sheriff
Postal worker fired for stealing money from birthday cards
Show More
Police: Fake Trump hate crime story leads to woman's arrest
Texas siblings surprise dad by buying back his 1993 Mustang
Outrage after shelter pepper sprays dog to be euthanized
Hurricane Florence: How you can help the victims
Waterspout comes ashore, becomes a tornado in Myrtle Beach
More News