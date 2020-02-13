Hot and mostly dry today, but the pattern changes this week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A big pattern shift is on the way, but we've got a couple more days of dangerous heat first.This morning will start with record-breaking warmth, as temperatures in and around Houston will only drop in to the mid 80s as a low. When combined with the high humidity, feels-like temps in most locations will begin over 90 degrees and climb to around 110 degrees this afternoon.A weak front slowly-pushing through North Texas is bringing flooding rains through the Hill Country, but will be unlikely to bring rain in to Houston. Our more northwestern viewers have a better chance of seeing some of that rain.An upper-level low will push overhead Friday and Saturday, pushing the front closer to Houston and bringing higher chances for cooling downpours. We won't actually receive any cooler or drier air from this front, just rain-cooled air.A better chance for a front with some cooler, drier air looks to arrive after Labor Day. This front will collide with deep tropical moisture over Southeast Texas on Wednesday. At this time we are not convinced the front will blow through quickly, and if it does take its time pushing through, that could give us 2-3 days with the potential for heavy rainfall. We also cannot rule out that some tropical tries to spin up in this deep moisture as it approaches the Gulf Coast. Either way, prepare for some heavier rain toward the end of next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.