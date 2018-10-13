ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Warm weekend in Houston, then big cool down next week

ABC13 Meteorologist David Tillman is tracking possible severe weather Saturday afternoon. (Shutterstock)

Heat and humidity returns this weekend with isolated storms possible on Sunday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The heat and humidity has returned for the weekend. Sunday's highs will make it to the 90 mark and when you add in that humidity, feels like temps will push into the upper 90s.An isolated storm cant be ruled out either, especially north and west of Houston.

But the warm weather won't last.



A real cool front arrives early Monday morning. But it won't be pretty behind this cool front. Clouds and rain will linger behind the front, keeping it cloudy and wet all of next week. Temps will only reach the upper 50s and 60s during the afternoon.
