A closer look at your weekend forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a hot but beautiful end to the work week. Sunny skies will continue into the weekend along with the heat.
Luckily the humidity in Southeast Texas will remain low this weekend which means we'll be dealing with a dry heat. So instead of it feeling hot and sticky outside, it'll just feel hot! Enjoy this dip in humidity while we have it because it will start to creep back up next week.
As we head into the weekend and into next week, a heat ridge will center itself over us keeping rain chances low through at least the next 7 days. We may see a return of slight rain chances as we head into Father's Day weekend.
We also have an air quality alert (or an O-zone action day) for Saturday, so it's best to avoid prolonged outdoor activities, especially for asthma sufferers.
