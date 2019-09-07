Hot and dry once again for Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The heat ridge is expected to hang around the rest of the weekend. That means Sunday will be another hot, dry day just like Saturday.
After breaking the record high with a high of 99 on Saturday. we'll be within one degree of the 100 record on Sunday.
There's a glimmer of hope that this September heat wave will end after the weekend. Gulf moisture returns Monday with a slight chance for a few cooling afternoon downpours.
