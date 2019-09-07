Hot and dry once again for Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The heat ridge is expected to hang around the rest of the weekend. That means Sunday will be another hot, dry day just like Saturday.After breaking the record high with a high of 99 on Saturday. we'll be within one degree of the 100 record on Sunday.There's a glimmer of hope that this September heat wave will end after the weekend. Gulf moisture returns Monday with a slight chance for a few cooling afternoon downpours.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.