Weather

Horse rescued from deep mud during Imelda flood

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) -- A long day for flood rescue volunteers became even longer when a group stumbled upon a horse stuck in the mud in Splendora.

Thursday, volunteers from 3P Search & Rescue found the animal in dire need of rescue as remnants from Tropical System Imelda flooded the area.

Video shows the team digging through the mud for four hours to free the horse.

The horse named Guy had to be accessed by boat, according to volunteer Josh James, who spent 14 hours before the horse rescue helping flood victims get to dry ground.

The good news is Guy was able to stand on his own after being freed from the mud.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersplendoraanimal rescuefloodinghorsestropical stormtropical depression
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
I-10 closed after barges hit bridge over San Jacinto River
Why weren't schools closed during Imelda flooding?
Food truck driver makes meal on I-10 for stranded drivers
Texans rookie offers to pay for boy's funeral
Driver puts injured bobcat in car with 3-year-old son
Man found in ditch believed to have drowned in floodwaters
With disaster still underway, aid for Imelda victims undecided
Show More
Families wrestle with leaving Kingwood after Imelda's flood
US to deploy more troops to Saudi Arabia, UAE after oil field attack
Harris County officials confident in their response to Imelda
Barge crash at I-10 bridge leaves residents stuck at home
Social media users falling for fake brand ambassador offers
More TOP STORIES News