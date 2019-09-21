Horse rescued from deep mud during Imelda flood

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) -- A long day for flood rescue volunteers became even longer when a group stumbled upon a horse stuck in the mud in Splendora.Thursday, volunteers from 3P Search & Rescue found the animal in dire need of rescue as remnants from Tropical System Imelda flooded the area.Video shows the team digging through the mud for four hours to free the horse.The horse named Guy had to be accessed by boat, according to volunteer Josh James, who spent 14 hours before the horse rescue helping flood victims get to dry ground.The good news is Guy was able to stand on his own after being freed from the mud.