Holiday events in the Houston area cancelled or changed due to weather concerns

Several Christmas events around town have been cancelled or changed due to the possibility of severe weather.

Missouri City officials have canceled the 2018 Snowfest Festival, Shuffle and Parade.

Rosenberg's annual Christmas Nights Celebration is moving their tree lighting from Friday, 6 p.m. to Saturday at 6 p.m.

Friendswood's Santa in the Park is still on for Saturday, from 3 to 8 p.m., but rides and attractions have been moved to different areas in Stevenson Park and next to City Hall.

Mercer Botanic Gardens and The Mercer Society have canceled Holiday in the Gardens, which was scheduled for Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Humble.

Today's Houston Police Department Guardians of South Central Christmas Extravaganza has been postponed to a later date.
