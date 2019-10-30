Weather

Hold your hats! Winds gust to 40 mph tonight in a cold rain

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready for a cold, wet, and windy night in Houston. A surge of even colder air will rush into Houston this evening, bringing rain, wind gusts over 40 mph, and temperatures in the 40s.

A wind advisory goes into effect at 7 p.m. and lasts until 11 a.m. Thursday.

Rain chances will climb quickly this evening as a strong disturbance blows into Houston. Some of the storms could bring briefly heavy rainfall and rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will continue to tumble to near 40 by sunrise. Factor in winds over 20 mph, and the wind chill will drop to near-freezing.

Rain could continue into early Thursday morning, but we are expecting most of it to end before sunrise, making for a dry but blustery trick-or-treat time.

With a high of just 55-degrees, this will be our coldest Halloween high temp in Houston since 1925. It will be a chilly Halloween night with temperatures starting in the low 50s. Temperatures should continue to drop down into the 40s after sunset, so bundle up your little ones before heading out!

Low temperatures Friday morning will start off in the 30s, and an unusually early light freeze and frost are possible in many communities north of Houston. We are currently forecasting a low of 37 within the city of Houston.

The chilly temperatures will last through the weekend, then get ready for warmer and stormier weather for much of the work week.

