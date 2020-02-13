Weather

Hold on to your hats: Wind advisory issued for Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A strong cold front will blast through Houston overnight, pumping the winds up on Wednesday and bringing a light freeze Wednesday night. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a wind advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. when winds could gust up to 40 mph.



You'll know the cold front has reached your neighborhood when the wind starts to gust out of the northwest. The winds will howl Wednesday as the cold air rushes through Texas. Temperatures will struggle to warm above 50 Wednesday afternoon. The winds will calm down Wednesday night, and that will allow temperatures to plummet into freeze territory by sunrise Thursday.

A warming trend will then take over as we prepare for the rodeo. The outlook for the Rodeo Parade Saturday morning calls for chilly temps but an abundance of sunshine.

Winds will pick up Sunday and Monday ahead of a powerful storm system expected to blow through Tuesday of next week. Strong thunderstorms are possible in Houston, but we've got plenty of time to watch this weather system evolve and work out the details.

