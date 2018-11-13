The chilly temperatures that have blown into town are forcing the Houston Independent School District to cancel its Special Olympics field days planned for this week.The events were supposed to be held Tuesday through Thursday. However, as temperatures dip into the low 40s and even the 30s, HISD says it has decided hold to the field days later in the school year.Students who attend the district's Nathaniel Q. Henderson Elementary School will also be getting free winter coats Tuesday.Operation Warm will be giving away the coats to 300 children as they arrive on campus.The district is taking other precautions to make sure its students stay warm as the temperature continues to fall.HISD officials tell Eyewitness News that they've had maintenance crews going from school to school to make sure that the heat works. So far, no problems have been reported.Bus drivers are also warming up the buses to get ready to pick up students.They say the older school buses have to be turned on about 20 to 30 minutes earlier before they head out.This all comes as a Freeze Watch has been issued for all of southeast Texas for Wednesday morning. It's not expected to get a little bit warmer until Friday.