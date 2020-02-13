Weather

Highs in the 50s Wednesday, the 40s Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Grab your jackets! Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures will fall into the mid-50s by sunrise, but you won't see any sun because of the thick clouds behind the cold front. While a few showers are possible, this does not appear to be a big rainmaker for us.



While the fog will be gone Wednesday, the sky will stay gloomy with scattered showers and temperatures stuck in the 50s. The best rain chance will be north of Houston.

Thursday looks to get even wetter and colder. Widespread showers are expected with temperatures stuck in the 40s. The good news is we'll get some sunshine back Friday. With a clearer sky Friday night, Saturday will start off cold with lows in the mid and upper 30s. Frost is possible, especially north of Houston.

Saturday looks to be pleasantly cool and dry. Sunday brings back a chance for showers and thunderstorms along with a mostly cloudy sky.

