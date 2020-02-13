Weather

Highs in the 50s today, the 40s tomorrow

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Grab your jackets! Temperatures will remain in the 50s today and you won't see any sun because of the thick clouds overhead. While a few showers are possible, this does not appear to be a big rainmaker for us today. The best rain chance will be north of Houston.

Thursday looks to get even wetter and colder. Widespread showers are expected with temperatures stuck in the 40s. The good news is we'll get some sunshine back Friday. With a clearer sky Friday night, Saturday will start off cold with lows in the mid and upper 30s. Frost is possible, especially north of Houston.

Saturday looks to be pleasantly cool and dry. Sunday brings back a chance for showers and thunderstorms along with a mostly cloudy sky.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
