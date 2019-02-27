Rising water caught some drivers off guard Tuesday, forcing them to park and wait for a clear route for over an hour."I never knew this area floods. I was surprised and I come through here a lot," said a driver named Kenneth.Another driver named Bryse thought she could make it through the high water on Weslayan Street in Houston."Next thing I know, this BMW floors it on the left and the water kept rising as I was trying to make it into the driveway, so close," she said.She was left with a stalled truck and to make matters worse, the truck was borrowed."It's my friend's car. I'm going to owe you. It's going to be a tough challenge," said Bryse.Drivers parked at a nearby shopping center and waited it out.Some even went shopping or had dinner while the storm passed. But Bryse was trying to make it to a job interview at a warehouse. She's hopeful they'll still give her a shot."I gave them a call and they said come first thing in the morning. I'm more than happy to do my best. I'll make it happen," said Bryse.