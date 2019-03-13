Weather

Houston Weather: A high rain chance for only one spring break day

EMBED <>More Videos

Expect storms and showers Wednesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The warm and muggy weather will continue as we head through the first half of the week. Dense sea fog will continue to be a problem this evening near the coast. Rain chances will remain low.

Rain chances go up on Wednesday as a strong storm system moves into Texas. This storm system will give us periods of rain and a few storms, especially around lunchtime. At this time, widespread severe weather and flooding is not expected but a storm or two may produce strong winds. Away from the storms, you'll notice gusty winds as high as 35 mph.

After a little more rain Thursday morning, our sky will dry out, the sun will shine, and our temps will fall. You might need a jacket again this weekend.

