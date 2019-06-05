Weather

Houston Fire Department activates Water Strike Team in case of water rescues

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After storms ripped though the Houston area Wednesday morning, the Houston Fire Department new Water Strike Team was on standby.

Members of the team have advanced training in swift water rescue, according to a tweet from the Houston Fire Department.



The HFD Strike Team was put in place after the recent floods in Houston that caused for many people to be rescued.

Although the team has not been called out to any rescues Wednesday, they're on standby in case the heavy downpours bring more flooding to our area.

