Weather

Here's why you're less likely to get a storm Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A heat ridge will push closer from West Texas and drop our chances even more on Thursday. We can still get a stray afternoon thunderstorm, but it'll be difficult to get a storm with the jet stream winds aimed more at Louisiana. It will get hot everywhere with high temps in the upper 90s, and there's a 20% chance you'll get a cooling downpour.

This heat ridge will build directly overhead by the weekend, bringing back hot, mostly dry weather for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will run a little hotter than average and push closer to the century mark.

Toward the end of next week, rain chances will climb again as the heat ridge backs away and deeper moisture returns to Southeast Texas.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19 people die from COVID-19 at Missouri City nursing home
No longer first-come, first-serve: $20M rent relief passes
Jobs hiring in the Third Ward paying up to $25 an hour
Video shows Beirut blast as bride poses on her wedding day
Gone for good? Evidence signals many jobs aren't coming back
Teacher says she got COVID scare first week back in classroom
US cruise line industry extends sailing suspension through Oct.
Show More
Trump floats giving RNC acceptance speech from White House
30,000 volunteers needed for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial
Southwest Airlines to roll back COVID-19 sanitizing
CDC warns of possible spike in rare polio-like illness in kids
COVID-19 testing sites seeing huge decline, Houston mayor says
More TOP STORIES News