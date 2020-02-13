Here's why you're less likely to get a storm Thursday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A heat ridge will push closer from West Texas and drop our chances even more on Thursday. We can still get a stray afternoon thunderstorm, but it'll be difficult to get a storm with the jet stream winds aimed more at Louisiana. It will get hot everywhere with high temps in the upper 90s, and there's a 20% chance you'll get a cooling downpour.This heat ridge will build directly overhead by the weekend, bringing back hot, mostly dry weather for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will run a little hotter than average and push closer to the century mark.Toward the end of next week, rain chances will climb again as the heat ridge backs away and deeper moisture returns to Southeast Texas.