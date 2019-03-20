spring

Meteorological spring vs. astrological spring: what's the difference?

A look at the differences between meteorological and astronomical spring.

March 20 marks the first day of astronomical spring, the spring we recognize most. However, meteorological spring begins March 1.

The reason for the different dates has to do with both weather and the position of the earth. Astronomical seasons are based on earth's position in relation to the sun, while meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle.

Meteorological spring consists of three months: March, April and May. This creates consistent lengths of seasons, making it easier to calculate seasonal statistics.

