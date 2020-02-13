Here's why ozone pollution could be a problem Wednesday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- High levels of ozone pollution occurred northwest of Houston late Tuesday afternoon.Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we'll be under another Ozone Pollution Watch Wednesday. Ozone is created near the ground on hot days with light winds as the sunlight causes a chemical reaction to occur in regular pollutants emitted by vehicles, refineries, chemical plants, and power plants. Anyone with a lung condition should try to avoid prolonged exposure to the outdoors in the late afternoon and early evening hours.Temperatures will start near a pleasant 70 degrees, then warm into the mid 90s during the afternoon. Once again there is a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon downpour east of I-45.A heat ridge will remain in place through the work week, meaning low to no rain chances until the weekend. The ridge will start to weaken and move away at the end of the week, which will help to pump in more moisture for Father's Day weekend. This will bring up rain chances slightly on Saturday and even more so Sunday and beyond.