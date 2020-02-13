Weather

Here's why it won't be as cold the next several mornings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shift in the wind is starting to blow Gulf moisture back into Southeast Texas. That means we can expect warmer mornings, patchy fog, and a small chance for rain until our next cold front arrives

Patchy fog will be possible Thursday morning, especially west of Houston. Instead of lows in the 40s, we're expecting lows in the 50s. Sunshine will break through the clouds to warm temperatures to near 80.

Moisture should increase even more Friday and over the weekend bringing back a slight chance of rain. Temperatures will turn even milder with lows only in the 60s and highs in the 80s.

Our next cold front looks to arrive Sunday night or Monday morning, bringing a round of scattered showers and seasonal temperatures to kick off Thanksgiving week. We expect two more cool fronts to impact us next week, one before Thanksgiving (Tuesday) and one right after Thanksgiving (Friday). Both fronts could bring a few thunderstorms.

At this time Thanksgiving Day looks to be on the warmer side here in Houston with a low in the 60s and a high in the 80s.

