Here's where we expect the cool front to stall out Thursday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An unusually strong September cold front continues to push through Texas, but it is slowing down as it approaches our part of the state.The front will push into southeast Texas, stalling just west of Houston Thursday morning.At this time we expect the front to stay west of Houston during the day Thursday, keeping the Bayou City on the warm, sticky side where there could also be scattered heavy thunderstorms. High temperatures will still climb into the 90s, but whoever ends up behind the front will have highs only in the 80s and maybe even 70s. Drier air will filter into Houston Thursday night.Houstonians should feel a slight drop in the humidity by Friday morning, but it will still be a hot afternoon in the 90s. With the drier air filtering in on a light north wind, rain chances will drop for Friday and Saturday.This coming weekend, we will be watching a large area of tropical moisture moving toward us from the Gulf. This will likely bring widely scattered downpours Sunday and beyond, and we will be monitoring this tropical moisture carefully for any signs of tropical development. At this time, most computer models show just a broad area of low pressure developing and moving into Texas, but with light wind shear and warm waters, we'll have to keep an eye on it. The National Hurricane Center gives is a 20% chance of development over the next five days.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.