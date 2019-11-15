Here's where a heavy frost could form tonight

Because of the wet ground, a heavy frost is possible Friday morning, especially north and west of Houston. If you park your vehicle outside under the open sky, you might need to give yourself a little extra time to defrost the windshield before you leave for work and school.
A heavy frost is possible tonight north and west of Houston. The sky will clear out overnight, and with the wet ground from today's rain, thick frost can form. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/G3OZBa5fHx— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) November 14, 2019
We'll get to enjoy abundant sunshine and warmer afternoons Friday and Saturday. Clouds return Sunday ahead of our next front, but this one is coming from the Pacific, not the arctic. That means temperatures will stay in a pleasant range for much of next week.
Travis says the next chance for rain won't materialize until we get closer to next weekend.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.