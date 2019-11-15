Here's where a heavy frost could form tonight

A heavy frost is possible tonight north and west of Houston. The sky will clear out overnight, and with the wet ground from today's rain, thick frost can form. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/G3OZBa5fHx — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) November 14, 2019

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're ready for some warmer weather and sunshine, you'll love Friday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the clouds will clear out overnight as low pressure in the Gulf spins away from Texas. This will draw in drier air and drop temperatures into the 30s.Because of the wet ground, a heavy frost is possible Friday morning, especially north and west of Houston. If you park your vehicle outside under the open sky, you might need to give yourself a little extra time to defrost the windshield before you leave for work and school.We'll get to enjoy abundant sunshine and warmer afternoons Friday and Saturday. Clouds return Sunday ahead of our next front, but this one is coming from the Pacific, not the arctic. That means temperatures will stay in a pleasant range for much of next week.Travis says the next chance for rain won't materialize until we get closer to next weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.