Here's when you can expect your next cold front

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been a gorgeous Wednesday with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. A Pacific cold front is expected to move through early Friday which will set us up with nice weather for the weekend.Cloud cover returns on Thursday as our next cold front approaches. This front could bring in an isolated shower Thursday night into Friday morning, but overall rain chances will remain below 20%. The good news is, our weather will be great this weekend.The great weather comes to an abrupt end Monday. An unusually warm surge of air will blow in on a southwest wind, pushing temps to 80 degrees. This warm up will be short-lived. A stronger cold front arriving Tuesday of next week will give us a better rain chance and even colder temperatures as we get deeper into December.