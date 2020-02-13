Here's when we could get some humidity relief

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- North winds will continue overnight around the broad circulation of Hurricane Sally, but so far those north winds are not connecting with any drier air. That will likely change by the end of the week.Temperatures Tuesday will start in the mid 70s then warm into the mid 90s. Once temperatures get above 90 in the afternoon, isolated thunderstorms could pop up. Any storm that pops up could be briefly heavy, produce cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, and cause the wind to gust up over 40 mph.Rain chances will increase slightly Wednesday as an upper level low approaches from the northwest. This is the same low pressure that will help steer Sally northeast and away from Texas.Rain chances will increase more for Thursday and Friday as this trough of low pressure moves overhead. A weak front will move in behind this trough, dropping the humidity for Saturday and maybe even Sunday.On Sunday a disturbance in the southwest Gulf will be pushing tropical moisture back toward Texas. Chances for rain will be rising early next week as this area of low pressure continues to push moisture toward the I-10 corridor. The best chance of rain will be in our coastal counties. While no computer models currently develop this low pressure, we will have to monitor it for some slow tropical development as it nears Texas early next week.