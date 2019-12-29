Weather

Here's when to expect the cold front, storms Sunday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You'll need to plan around some strong thunderstorms expected to blossom over Houston Sunday morning. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says these storms will start developing along a slow-moving cold front around 3AM and impact parts of southeast Texas through the rest of the morning.



While most of the storms should stay below severe thresholds, it is possible isolated severe storms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to 1" in diameter. Isolated street flooding is also possible with a quick 1-3" of rain in the heavier storms. Most neighborhoods will pick up less than 1" of rain.

The atmosphere should dry out Sunday afternoon on a strong northwest wind behind the cold front. Monday looks beautiful but colder. Lows will dip into the upper 30s with highs in the low 60s under a sunny sky. The pleasantly cool and sunny weather will continue into New Year's Eve.

The next big weather system to impact Houston will arrive on New Year's Day. This wet weather system could pack record moisture levels for early January, meaning heavy rain is possible for the first couple of days of 2020.

