Here's when thunderstorms could wake you up Tuesday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another round of strong thunderstorms looks to blow through Houston early Tuesday morning.This line of thunderstorms could bring severe wind gusts over 60 mph, and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Because the storms will be moving quickly, most neighborhoods will pick up less than 1" of rain. The storms should reach Houston sometime between before sunrise. As the main upper level low spins north of Houston, another round of scattered thundershowers will be possible Tuesday afternoon.However, it now appears that this upper low responsible for our recent stormy weather will move far enough to the east on Wednesday to bring rain chances down to 20% or less for the remainder of the week. This will allow temperatures to push back closer to 90 degrees by the weekend, even as a weak front blows in Friday. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out most afternoons, but the weather pattern looks like it will quickly return to a more typical summertime regime sooner than originally expected.