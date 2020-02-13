Here's when thunderstorms could impact you on Tuesday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More thunderstorms are possible the next few days as jet stream disturbances blow in from the north.Temperatures Tuesday will start in the mid 70s then warm into the upper 90s before the storms erupt in the mid-afternoon. Any storm that pops up could produce a quick 1" of rain, gusty winds over 40 mph, and pea-size hail. The storms will fizzle after sunset and the loss of daytime heating.This same general weather pattern will hold for Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a chance of afternoon downpours.Toward the end of the week a heat ridge will build overhead, bringing back hot, mostly dry weather for the weekend. Temperatures will run a little hotter than average but should stay shy of the century mark.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.