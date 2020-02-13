Weather

Here's when the next wave of rain rolls through this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rain showers will continue to diminish overnight, but Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says another wave of rain will come through southeast Texas Saturday.



Temperatures Saturday will start in the 50s for most, then only warm into the 60s as the clouds hang tough and the rain begins anew. Travis says most of us will stay dry in the morning, but most of us will get rain sometime between 3 p.m. and midnight, especially north and west of downtown Houston. No severe weather is expected, but the rain could get heavy at times and cause minor street ponding in low-lying spots.
The cool down will be short-lived. The front will push back inland as a warm front, boosting highs above 80 and bringing a 30% chance of showers.

After the weekend, it will get even warmer as the spring weather pattern takes hold. Some places in southeast Texas could push close to 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Travis says if we do hit 90 degrees it will be about one month ahead of schedule.

Another Pacific cool front is scheduled to arrive next Friday, which should bring lower humidity and pleasant temperatures for the following weekend.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Turner addresses social media rumors
Houston-area COVID-19 cases rise to 112
H-E-B, Favor team up to deliver groceries to seniors
Here's when an at-home coronavirus test is coming
You can search for free school meals through Texas site
Joel Osteen offers message amid COVID-19 crisis
What Houston looks like during COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Tax Day moved to July in the wake of coronavirus crisis
What we know about COVID-19 testing sites in Houston area
How bartenders can apply for FREE money during pandemic
McConaughey tells Texans to 'stay home' amid outbreak
High school principal in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms
More TOP STORIES News