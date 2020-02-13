Here's when the next wave of rain rolls through this weekend

Most of us will dry out overnight, but another wave of rain will move in Saturday afternoon and evening. Highest rain chances will again be north and west of Houston. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/M8rmC19xx4 — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) March 20, 2020

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rain showers will continue to diminish overnight, but Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says another wave of rain will come through southeast Texas Saturday.Temperatures Saturday will start in the 50s for most, then only warm into the 60s as the clouds hang tough and the rain begins anew. Travis says most of us will stay dry in the morning, but most of us will get rain sometime between 3 p.m. and midnight, especially north and west of downtown Houston. No severe weather is expected, but the rain could get heavy at times and cause minor street ponding in low-lying spots.The cool down will be short-lived. The front will push back inland as a warm front, boosting highs above 80 and bringing a 30% chance of showers.After the weekend, it will get even warmer as the spring weather pattern takes hold. Some places in southeast Texas could push close to 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Travis says if we do hit 90 degrees it will be about one month ahead of schedule.Another Pacific cool front is scheduled to arrive next Friday, which should bring lower humidity and pleasant temperatures for the following weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.