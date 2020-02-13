Here's when storms could wash the oak pollen away

A few showers are rapidly developing west of Houston and moving in this evening. Keep an umbrella handy just in case you cross paths with one.



MORE RADAR: https://t.co/R9qGjv4FIk pic.twitter.com/t4S5uqkKLd — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) March 14, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A few rain shower are passing through Houston this evening, which will help wash some oak pollen away..Warm, sticky weather will continue through Sunday, but a cold front arriving later in the week could help cool us off and wash more of our oak pollen woes away.Temperatures will start in the upper 60s Sunday with a touch of fog. Some sunshine poking through the clouds will warm temps into the low 80s. With a weak cool front staying far to our north, there's now only a 20% chance of isolated showers.After a slightly cooler Monday morning, the warm, sticky air will come rushing back in Monday afternoon, which should rattle more oak pollen off the trees. It looks like we'll stay warm, humid, and breezy until a stronger cold front arrives next Friday. That front could bring a line of heavier thunderstorms to wash more of our oak pollen woes away. Travis says it now looks like some rain will linger behind the front into Saturday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s for the first half of the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.