Here's when rain could help wash away our problematic pollen

Sunday, you might need to alter your outdoor activities. A cool front will collide with this moisture over Houston Sunday morning, bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will again start off mild near 70, then dip into the 60s after the front arrives.
Will there be any severe storms or flooding this weekend?
We do not anticipate any severe weather nor any flooding, but there could be some noisy rumbles of thunder when the front arrives.
How is the pollen looking?
Extreme. While oak pollen has been in the "high" category recently, it's now exploded into the "extreme" category. Allergy sufferers may want to limit time outside. The rain Sunday could help wash some of our pollen problems away.
What is the outlook for Easter weekend?
Right now it looks great! A stronger cold front arriving Wednesday will bring some spectacular weather leading into Easter weekend. Good Friday should come with an abundance of sunshine, a chilly morning in the 40s, and a mild, sunny afternoon in the 70s. The Gulf breeze returns for the weekend, bringing back cloud and mild temps. We currently have a 20% chance for brief showers on Easter Sunday.
Are we done with freezes?
All our data says yes, and there are currently no freezes in our 10-day forecast. Go ahead and put those plants into the ground! Going back to the late 1800s, there are only 3 years we've had a freeze in April.
