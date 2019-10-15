HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A steamy start to Tuesday with temps feeling more like July than October. Sunshine breaking through the clouds will push temps to 90-degrees and above in most spots.
A few showers will pop up in the afternoon heat, but a better chance of storms arrives early Wednesday morning. That's when our next cool front will come pushing through southeast Texas. The front should reach Houston before sunrise Wednesday, leading to a wet morning commute. The air will dry out in the afternoon, and temperatures may even drop into the 60s.
Thursday looks spectacular, then warmer temperatures and slight rain chances return for the weekend ahead of a stronger cold front next Monday.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Here's when Houston's next cool front arrives
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More