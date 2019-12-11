Chilly but pleasant Wednesday, temps warm up before next front

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gorgeous day is in store for Southeast Texas. High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to top out near 60 degrees.We'll enjoy an extended period of sunshine and seasonal temperatures for the remainder of the week. We could see a little more cloud cover on Thursday but the weather should still be pleasant.This weekend also looks fantastic with lots of sunshine Saturday and warm afternoon temperatures. More cloud cover rolls in Sunday with isolated rain possible before our next front rolls through Monday.This next weather system Monday could be even stronger than the system that just moved through. It's possible we could drop to near freezing behind the front.