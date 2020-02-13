Here's when cooler temperatures will return to Houston

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fall weather has gone back into hiding, and we're going to have wait several days for it to return.Moist flow from the Gulf will keep our temperatures above average Tuesday morning. We'll start the day with temperatures in the low 70s as low clouds trap in some of the warmth leftover from Monday. Rain chances will stay at 20% or less as high temperatures again climb into the upper 80s. Factor in the humidity and the heat index will easily top 90-degrees. This basic weather pattern will hold through Friday, when the actual air temperatures may top 90 degrees.A weak front is still expected to reach us this weekend, but it will barely shave a few degrees off the highs and lows. The weather this weekend looks nice, but it will be a little too warm for that fall wardrobe.A stronger cold front looks to impact us early next week with some needed rain. It's too soon to determine just how cool the air will be behind this one, but the early outlook indicates we can at least expect highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s for a few days. We average a high of 81 and a low of 60 at this time of year.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.