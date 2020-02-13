Weather

Here's when a round of storms could impact us Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Isolated strong to severe storms with hail and strong winds are possible early this evening. The storms should be gone by 9pm.


Wednesday starts dry with sunshine, but it could end with a bang. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a slow-moving upper low will swing another round of thunderstorms toward Houston late Wednesday.

It'll be pleasant in the morning with lows in the mid 60s and abundant sunshine. During the afternoon, thunderstorms will erupt over the Texas Hill County and then sprint toward southeast Texas. Some of the storms Wednesday evening could be severe with gusty winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes all possible, especially northwest of Houston.

It still looks like this upper low will continue moving away from us, but it'll be close enough on Thursday for one more round of strong thunderstorms. Travis says by Friday it will be far enough away to bring rain chances down to 20% or less for the rest of the week. This will allow temperatures to push back into the low 90s this weekend, even as a weak front blows in Friday. A heat ride building overhead next week will bring several days in the 90s with little hope for rain.

