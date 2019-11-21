Weather

Here's when a cold front quickly drops temps over 20 degrees

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another big temperature drop reaches Houston Friday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says you won't need your jacket in the morning, but you will want it later in the day.



Sea fog and mild temps in the 70s will be prevalent through the morning. Rain chances will climb to 70% Friday afternoon as the cold front sweeps through Houston. Travis says most of us will only get showers, but a few strong thunderstorms could pop up, especially east of Houston. The good news is the mess will quickly blow out Friday evening, dropping temperatures into the 40s by sunrise Saturday.

The best part is it will give us another beautiful, sunny weekend with cooler temps. It won't be bitterly cold like last week's front because this air is coming from the Pacific instead of the Arctic.

The weather should stay fairly tranquil until the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. That's when a powerful weather system will sweep through the Plains, possibly bringing thunderstorms to Houston. This weather system could cause travel disruptions across parts of the country in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day. If you keep it local in Houston, Thanksgiving Day weather looks to bring pleasant temperatures and a slight chance for a few showers.

