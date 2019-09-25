Weak disturbance could send moisture our way over the weekend

We are looking at an active Atlantic right now with multiple tropical systems moving over open waters.
Tropical Storm Karen made landfall in Puerto Rico yesterday and now is heading north. Karen looks like it will meander out in the open waters through the end of the week and into the weekend. Karen may try to move westward as we head into next week. We will continue to monitor this storm.
Post Tropical-Cyclone Jerry should continue moving northeast through the Atlantic heading out further into the ocean.
Hurricane Lorenzo is still very close to the coast of Africa but is expected to move westward as we head throughout the week. Lorenzo could intensify into a major hurricane on Thursday. It looks like Lorenzo could take a jog to the northwest staying far out in the Atlantic.
During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit