Weak disturbance could send moisture our way over the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A weak tropical disturbance continues to slowly move west towards Mexico. This tropical disturbance only has a 10% chance of development in the next 5 days so it will most likely stay a disorganized area of showers and storms. This disturbance will stay well to our south, but some moisture from it could get pulled into Texas. This could bring back a chance of rain for Southeast Texas this weekend.We are looking at an active Atlantic right now with multiple tropical systems moving over open waters.Tropical Storm Karen made landfall in Puerto Rico yesterday and now is heading north. Karen looks like it will meander out in the open waters through the end of the week and into the weekend. Karen may try to move westward as we head into next week. We will continue to monitor this storm.Post Tropical-Cyclone Jerry should continue moving northeast through the Atlantic heading out further into the ocean.Hurricane Lorenzo is still very close to the coast of Africa but is expected to move westward as we head throughout the week. Lorenzo could intensify into a major hurricane on Thursday. It looks like Lorenzo could take a jog to the northwest staying far out in the Atlantic.