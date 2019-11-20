Weather

Here's what to expect from that cold front on the way

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We hope you enjoyed the sunshine while it lasted. Cloud cover will increase through the day ahead of a messy Pacific cold front arriving Friday.

Moisture will return swiftly on a strong Gulf breeze, bringing back higher humidity, thicker clouds, and minor rain chances. Thursday looks very similar to Wednesday with a slightly better chance for rain and even muggier air. Our best chance of rain this week will come Friday as our next cold front blows through southeast Texas.

The cold front should reach Houston Friday afternoon with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The good news is the mess will quickly blow out Friday evening to give us another beautiful sunny weekend with cooler temps. It won't be bitterly cold like last week's front because this air is coming from the Pacific instead of the arctic.

The weather should stay fairly tranquil until the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. That's when a powerful weather system will sweep through the Plains, possibly bringing thunderstorms to Houston. This weather system could cause travel disruptions across a large part of the country in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day, but if you keep it local in Houston, Thanksgiving Day weather looks to be festively cool with a slight chance for a few showers.

