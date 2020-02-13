Here's what allergens the cool front blew in

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Your allergies may be flaring because of what our recent cool front blew in.In addition to the extremely high allergen levels, an ozone pollution watch is also in effect for Wednesday. Air quality aside, it will be a lovely morning in southeast Texas. Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s and lower 60s with crisp air in place. Highs will still climb into the upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky.Our next fall front will be stronger and should arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. A few showers will be possible as this front moves through. Temperatures as sunrise Friday will dip into the upper 50s, and highs Friday should only rise up into the 70s! Cool air will continue to roll in Friday night. We should start off Saturday with temperatures in the low 50s, then sunshine warms highs into the upper 70s during the afternoon.A warm front will blow in Saturday night, bringing back warm, sticky weather by sunrise Sunday. We are expecting another cold front next week, but the timing and strength of that front are still uncertain. At this time we have it penciled in to arrive on Monday and bring more mornings in the 50s with highs in the 70s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.