Weather

Here's what allergens the cool front blew in

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Your allergies may be flaring because of what our recent cool front blew in.



In addition to the extremely high allergen levels, an ozone pollution watch is also in effect for Wednesday. Air quality aside, it will be a lovely morning in southeast Texas. Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s and lower 60s with crisp air in place. Highs will still climb into the upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Our next fall front will be stronger and should arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. A few showers will be possible as this front moves through. Temperatures as sunrise Friday will dip into the upper 50s, and highs Friday should only rise up into the 70s! Cool air will continue to roll in Friday night. We should start off Saturday with temperatures in the low 50s, then sunshine warms highs into the upper 70s during the afternoon.

A warm front will blow in Saturday night, bringing back warm, sticky weather by sunrise Sunday. We are expecting another cold front next week, but the timing and strength of that front are still uncertain. At this time we have it penciled in to arrive on Monday and bring more mornings in the 50s with highs in the 70s.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co.'s drive-thru voting targeted in Texas GOP lawsuit
Harris Co. shatters record for first day of early voting
Baby Nick released from hospital after lengthy legal battle
Supreme Court halts 2020 census for now
These Harris Co. border areas will allow bars to reopen
What you need to know about early voting
Ft. Bend Co. officials launch voting machine investigation
Show More
Cut cable shuts down VA's online voter registration on last day
1-year-old boy dies after being found floating in hot tub
Family pleads for justice 6 months after 5-year-old's death
Order upheld on 1 drop-off ballot location in Texas counties
More retailers have deals of their own on Amazon Prime Day
More TOP STORIES News