Here's how strong the cold wind will gust Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You will definitely want a jacket Friday to keep you warm from a cold wind that will blow through Houston.

Temperatures will start off around 40 with a wind chill near freezing. Even with a sunny sky, temperatures will struggle to climb into the upper 50s due to the strong wind.

How high will the wind gust on Friday?


Winds will gust to between 30 mph and 40 mph during the afternoon. The highest wind gusts will likely be north of Houston and along the coast. The wind will settle down during the evening hours, but you'll still want a warm jacket. A Wind Advisory is in effect for our coastal communities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

How cold will it get behind our most recent front?


Because of the dry air this front blows in, temperatures will plummet to near freezing Saturday morning. Our coldest morning should come Sunday when temperatures down to and below freezing almost everywhere away from the coast. A little frost is also possible. High temperatures Friday through Sunday will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine during this entire stretch.

What will the weather be like in Houston for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day?


It looks great! We expect it to be a dry day with lots of sunshine in the morning and clouds building in during the afternoon. After a cold morning in the 30s, temperatures will warm into the mid 60s as the Gulf breeze picks up.

When is our next chance of rain?


A wet weather pattern will develop over Southeast Texas right after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Tuesday brings a 40% chance for thunderstorms as moisture builds up. Wednesday looks stormier with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. It now looks like this system will linger into Thursday, bringing a 40% chance of additional showers and thunderstorms. A cold front should eventually blow in to dry things up next Friday.

Is there any snow possible in Houston over the next 10 days?


Sorry. No snow.

